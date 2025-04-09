Discover the 45 restaurants in the Balearics recommended by the 2025 Michelin Guide

The restaurant industry in the Balearics is in luck. The Michelin Guide has awarded its prestigious ‘Restaurants Recommended by’ plaques to 45 establishments on the islands, highlighting their culinary excellence and the importance of their commercial activity within the economy of their regions. The awards were presented by the company Royal Bliss at the Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia.

“All the restaurants that form part of this selection and especially the new additions, highlighting their excellent culinary talent and their important presence in Spain and Andorra, with the greatest territorial coverage of the Guide representing more than 60% of the selection, with a total of 752 establishments in 2025”, said Miguel Pereda, Commercial and Marketing Director of the Michelin Guide, during the ceremony.

As far as the winners in the Balearics are concerned, the municipality with the highest number of establishments is none other than Palma, with a total of 10. This list includes true temples of cuisine, such as La Bodeguilla, Periplo Portitxol and Aromata. Other outstanding municipalities include Mahón, Inca and Formentera with 3 each, or Ibiza and Ciutadella with 2.

According to the organisation, this award “is a symbol that identifies restaurants and recognises quality cuisine and service. It is also a platform for recognising the importance of these restaurants in their respective cities and municipalities, where they play a key role from both an economic and social point of view.”

All MICHELIN 2025 recommended restaurants in the Balearic Islands

Restaurant Location Province Autonomous Region

365 Pollença Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

1742 Eivissa Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Adrián Quetglas Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Aromata Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Arrels by Marga Coll Ses Illetes Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Ca na Pilar Es Migjorn Majorca Balearic Islands

Ca Na Toneta Caimari Majorca Balearic Islands

Ca Ses Sauerschell's Deià Majorca Balearic Islands

Can Carlitos La Savina Majorca Balearic Islands

Can Font Ibiza Majorca Balearic Islands

Can Simoneta Canyamel Majorca Balearic Islands

Ca's Milà Sant Josep de Sa Talaia Balearic Islands

Casanita Es Pujols Balearic Islands

Daica Llubí Balearic Islands

El Rais Mahón Balearic Islands

El Romero Mahón Balearic Islands

Es Boldado Sant Josep de sa Talaia Balearic Islands

Es Caló Es Caló Balearic Islands

Es Cranc Fornells Balearic Islands

Es Fanals Port de Sóller Balearic Islands

Es Ventall Sant Antoni de Portmany Balearic Islands

Godai Ciutadella de Menorca Balearic Islands

Guethary Palma Balearic Islands

Joan Marc Inca Balearic Islands

Jondal Porroig Balearic Islands

Kairiku Campos Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

La Bodeguilla Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

La Fortaleza Cala Blava Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

La Vieja Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Laudat Santanyí Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Mambo Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Mon Restaurant Ciutadella de Menorca Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Periplo Portixol Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands

Port Petit Cala d'Or Balearic Islands

Quadrat Palma Balearic Islands

Quimera La Savina Balearic Islands

Sa Pedrera d'es Pujol Sant Lluís Balearic Islands

Sa Pleta by Marc Fosh Canyamel Balearic Islands

Santa Mariana Alaior Balearic Islands

Stagier Bar Palma Balearic Islands

Sumaq Palma Balearic Islands

Terrae Port de Pollença Balearic Islands

Tess de Mar Campos Balearic Islands

The View Sant Josep de sa Talaia Balearic Islands

Torralbenc Menorca Cala en Porter Balearic Islands