Discover the 45 restaurants in the Balearics recommended by the 2025 Michelin Guide

“All the restaurants that form part of this selection and especially the new additions, highlighting their excellent culinary talent and their important presence in Spain and Andorra, with the greatest territorial coverage of the Guide representing more than 60% of the selection, with a total of 752 establishments in 2025”, said Miguel Pereda, Commercial and Marketing Director of the Michelin Guide, during the ceremony.
As far as the winners in the Balearics are concerned, the municipality with the highest number of establishments is none other than Palma, with a total of 10. This list includes true temples of cuisine, such as La Bodeguilla, Periplo Portitxol and Aromata. Other outstanding municipalities include Mahón, Inca and Formentera with 3 each, or Ibiza and Ciutadella with 2.
According to the organisation, this award “is a symbol that identifies restaurants and recognises quality cuisine and service. It is also a platform for recognising the importance of these restaurants in their respective cities and municipalities, where they play a key role from both an economic and social point of view.”
All MICHELIN 2025 recommended restaurants in the Balearic Islands
Restaurant Location Province Autonomous Region
365 Pollença Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
1742 Eivissa Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Adrián Quetglas Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Aromata Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Arrels by Marga Coll Ses Illetes Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Ca na Pilar Es Migjorn Majorca Balearic Islands
Ca Na Toneta Caimari Majorca Balearic Islands
Ca Ses Sauerschell's Deià Majorca Balearic Islands
Can Carlitos La Savina Majorca Balearic Islands
Can Font Ibiza Majorca Balearic Islands
Can Simoneta Canyamel Majorca Balearic Islands
Ca's Milà Sant Josep de Sa Talaia Balearic Islands
Casanita Es Pujols Balearic Islands
Daica Llubí Balearic Islands
El Rais Mahón Balearic Islands
El Romero Mahón Balearic Islands
Es Boldado Sant Josep de sa Talaia Balearic Islands
Es Caló Es Caló Balearic Islands
Es Cranc Fornells Balearic Islands
Es Fanals Port de Sóller Balearic Islands
Es Ventall Sant Antoni de Portmany Balearic Islands
Godai Ciutadella de Menorca Balearic Islands
Guethary Palma Balearic Islands
Joan Marc Inca Balearic Islands
Jondal Porroig Balearic Islands
Kairiku Campos Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
La Bodeguilla Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
La Fortaleza Cala Blava Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
La Vieja Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Laudat Santanyí Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Mambo Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Mon Restaurant Ciutadella de Menorca Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Periplo Portixol Palma Balearic Islands Balearic Islands
Port Petit Cala d'Or Balearic Islands
Quadrat Palma Balearic Islands
Quimera La Savina Balearic Islands
Sa Pedrera d'es Pujol Sant Lluís Balearic Islands
Sa Pleta by Marc Fosh Canyamel Balearic Islands
Santa Mariana Alaior Balearic Islands
Stagier Bar Palma Balearic Islands
Sumaq Palma Balearic Islands
Terrae Port de Pollença Balearic Islands
Tess de Mar Campos Balearic Islands
The View Sant Josep de sa Talaia Balearic Islands
Torralbenc Menorca Cala en Porter Balearic Islands
