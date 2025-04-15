Celebrate St. George in style with our exclusive Bulletin menus at two top Palmanova restaurants!

On Saturday, April 26, we're inviting readers to make the most of St. George’s Day with two exclusive Bulletin menus at two of Palmanova’s favourite spots. Whether you’re after a laid-back, sun-soaked lunch by the beach after a visit to the market or a relaxed evening dinner before the concerts kick off, we’ve got you covered. From sizzling sharing plates and fresh Mediterranean flavours to drinks included and unbeatable seaside vibes—this is a celebration not to miss.

Lunchtime by the sea at Calvia Beach House

Soak up the sunshine and celebrate in style with our exclusive lunchtime offer at the stunning Calvia Beach House, right on Son Matias beach. This menu is designed for sharing and savouring, featuring a colourful selection of dishes:

🦐 Gambas al ajillo (garlic prawns)

🥙 Pita with hummus & tzatziki

🍗 Yakitori chicken skewers

🌮 Pulled beef tacos

🥟 Homemade croquettes

🍕 Freshly made pizzas

🥗 Caesar salad

🍰 Dessert selection to share

🍷 Drinks included (1:30PM–3:30PM): Cava, house wine, beer, and soft drinks

💶 Price: 45€ per person (all-inclusive)

✨ With laid-back vibes, delicious food, and drinks included, this is our top pick for lunch on this festive Saturday.

📍 Calvia Beach House, Calle Cala Blanca 7, Son Matias Beach, Palmanova

📲 Book now: WhatsApp 683 278 706 | 📞 971-788405 (Monday to Friday 8am-2pm) | 💻 administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es

Evening magic at Max Garden

As the celebrations continue into the evening, Max Garden is serving up a special dinner for our readers—just a short stroll from the St. George concert stage. This relaxed, stylish dinner is perfect before a night of music and dancing.

Starter: Mixed tapas to share

Main course (choice of): Grilled chicken wok with vegetables OR Grilled salmon wok with vegetables

Dessert: Chocolate brownie with tea or coffee

🍷 Drinks included: 1 glass of wine and water

💶 Price: 45€ per person

✨ A flavourful, fuss-free dinner in the heart of Palmanova—perfect for kicking off your St. George’s night out.

📍 Max Garden, Calle París 2 (local 8), Palmanova

📲 Book now: WhatsApp 683 278 706 | 📞 971-788405 (Monday to Friday 8am-2pm) | 💻 administracion@majorcadailybulletin.es

SAINT GEORGE'S DAY 2025 – PROGRAMME

Saturday 26 April - Palmanova (Calvia), Passeig de la Mar

10AM – 7PM Artisan market

10AM – 12PM Face painting workshop

11AM – 12PM Saint George and the Dragon parade

1PM – 3PM Face painting workshop

1PM – 2PM Saint George and the Dragon parade

5PM – 7PM Face painting workshop

10AM onwards Medieval children's play area (to be confirmed)

Scheduled Performances

4PM – 6PM Liam & Albie

6PM – 7PM Beatles tribute

7PM – 8.30PM Wanderlust

8.30PM – 10PM Back to Black (Amy Winehouse tribute)

10PM – 10.30PM Freddie Mercury tribute