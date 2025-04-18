Easter treats in Mallorca

Easter is more than just a holiday—it’s a celebration of renewal, family, and, of course, food. While egg hunts, processions, and church services may take the spotlight, much of the magic happens in the kitchen. I must admit that I love this time of year and especially, the long Easter weekend. Unlike its attention-grabbing cousin Christmas, Easter feels a more relaxed and chilled-out somehow. There also seems to be a little less stress in the family kitchen over the fiestas allowing for spur-of-the-moment gatherings and slightly more casual food, which somehow makes it more pleasurable…and then off course, there’s those wickedly, tempting chocolate eggs to look forward to!

Although the giving of chocolate Easter eggs is more popular today that it ever has been in Spain, it took them a long time to really become popular. That said, of all the symbols associated with Easter the egg, the symbol of fertility and new life, is the most identifiable. The customs and traditions of using eggs have been associated with Easter for centuries. Originally Easter eggs were painted with bright colours to represent the sunlight of spring and were used in Easter-egg rolling contests or given as gifts. After they were coloured and etched with various designs the eggs were exchanged by lovers and romantic admirers, much the same as valentines. In medieval time eggs were traditionally given at Easter to the servants.

Fiestas and religious festivals in Spain have traditionally been associated with an assortment of pastries, sweets, cakes, and biscuits. Some are flavoured with almonds, pine nuts, honey, cinnamon, and orange blossom water reflecting their Arab, Moorish roots, while others are doughnut style pastries fried in oil such as roscos, buñuelos and the ever-popular churros, which are served with hot chocolate for dunking. Here in Mallorca, look out for rubiols and crespells as they are delicious. We also have a savoury pastry called Empanadas de Pascua filled with lamb and peas. They are a little fiddly and time consuming to make, but you can eat them still warm or cold the next day so they can be made well in advance.

I also love to make eclairs over the easter period. While Cupcakes and hot-cross buns are all very well, nothing can beat an eclair – they’re delicate, well-proportioned, and chic. I could happily eat two or three every day, but I’ve limited myself to baking them only once or twice a year as I can’t resist them. The easter weekend is wonderful excuse to make my deliciously tempting coffee and hazelnut eclairs. ¡Felices Pascuas a todos!

Empanadas Mallorquinas de Pascua

Serves 6

For the pastry

600g strong flour

220g lard

2 egg yolks

4tbsn water

3tbsp olive oil

A good pinch of salt

For the filling

1kl diced lamb (from the leg)

150g diced bacon

200g frozen peas

100g sobrasada

2tbsn chopped parsley

Seasoning

Method

In a large bowl, mix the lard, egg yolks, water and work together to form a paste. Add the flour and salt, mix gradually together to form a dough. The mixture will be a little soft, so wrap it tightly in cling-film and place in the fridge for 30-35 minutes before rolling out. For the filling, mix all the ingredients together and season well. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface (2mm in thickness). Grease the moulds and line them with the pastry. Fill them with the stuffing and push down with a spoon to ensure that the filling is compact. Cut out pastry circles for the top and pinch together to seal them. Brush with beaten egg yolks and place in a hot oven (185ºc/380ºf/gas6) for 35-40 minutes. The tops should be nicely glazed. Remove from the oven and leave to cool a little before removing them from the moulds.

Doughnut style pastry fried in oil.

Rosquillas de Semana Santa

Ingredients

3 eggs

100ml milk

150g sugar

100ml olive oil

Grated zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon baking powder

300 gr flour

Sugar and cinnamon for dusting

Method

Separate the eggs and beat the egg yolks and sugar until light and fluffy, then add the lemon zest. Beat the egg whites until thick and add to the eggs and sugar. Mix carefully and add the baking powder & flour. Blend until the mixture is soft. Cover and leave to rest for one hour. Heat oil in a pan and shape the mixture into small doughnuts (6 cm more or less) and fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove from oil and sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon.

The sweet potatoes are best cooked the day before.

Sweet potato "buñuelos" with an apricot and vanilla sauce

Ingredients: serves 6

500g sweet potatoes (cooked in their skins)

150g flour

1 egg

2 egg yolks

50 icing sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Apricot and vanilla sauce:

200ml water

100g sugar

500g fresh apricots

1 vanilla pod(split)

To make the buñuelos:

Carefully, peel the sweet potatoes and place them in a large bowl. Work them to a puree with a wooden spoon and add the egg and egg yolks. Add the flour and sugar; beat well until the mixture forms a smooth dough.

To make the apricot and vanilla sauce:

Place all the ingredients over a gentle flame and simmer for 20 minutes. Pass through a fine sieve and refrigerate until required. Heat enough oil to cover the bunuelos. Using two spoons dipped in hot water, form balls of dough and drop them carefully into the hot oil. Cook until golden brown, remove and drain them on absorbent paper. Sprinkle with a little caster sugar and serve warm with the chilled apricot and vanilla sauce.

*The sweet potatoes are best cooked the day before to allow them to dry out a little over night.

I also love to make eclairs over the Easter period.

Coffee & hazelnut eclairs

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Ingredients Makes 20 small éclairs

110g plain flour

90g butter

225ml water

pinch of salt

3 eggs, lightly beaten

For the icing

225g icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsp very strong black coffee

For the filling

400ml double cream

2 tbsp nutella (hazelnut spread)

Method