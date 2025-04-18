Island Paradise for plant-based foodies: Mallorca's top healthy dining destinations

The sun-drenched Mediterranean island of Mallorca has long been a playground for beach lovers and yacht enthusiasts, but it’s also quietly established itself as a haven for health-conscious diners. With an abundance of locally grown produce and a growing awareness of sustainable dining, Mallorca now boasts an impressive array of establishments catering to vegetarian, vegan, and health-focused palates. Whether you’re a committed plant-based eater or simply looking to incorporate more nutritious options into your night out or holiday dining, these standout restaurants deliver flavour without compromise.

Perfect for Brunch & Lunch: Light & casual daytime delights

Palma

Plant Shack *

Plant Shack is a paradise for plant lovers in every sense of the word. With fresh and relaxed ambience they offer cold pressed juices, creamy smoothie bowls, fresh sourdough toasts, and some of the best turmeric lattes in town. They also welcome digital nomads. Now in Palma, Cala Major & Palmanova.

Santina Brunch in Palma.

Santina *

A welcoming cosy interior with healthy yummy food. Hot and cold healthful drinks, numerous plant-based brunch options including pancakes, super fruit bowls, nut butter toasts, shakshuka and salads, with non-vegetarian options and delicious desserts. Friendly and efficient service. Santina Puerto Portals offers a similar Brunch menu with a more expansive bistro style dinner menu.

Mama Carmen’s *

A favourite among Palma’s plant-based foodies with its welcoming atmosphere and thoughtfully sourced ingredients. It is a must for those who appreciate beautifully presented, wholesome food. Outside seating available.

Simply Son Braho in Santa Catalina.

Simply Son Braho *

This Farm to Table Organic café, restaurant and shop is one of my favourites, situated at the upper end of Santa Catalina. An extensive freshly made drinks menu and deliciously fresh changing daily menu options - you can choose at the counter and either take-away or choose a table. Digital Nomads welcome.

Suquia Café Bistro

This cozy spot on Calle Blanquerna with nutritious breakfast and lunch options. Smoothie bowls, home-made granola with fresh fruit, avocado toasts and vegetable-forward sandwiches. They also offer international options for lunch. Open Thursday - Saturday for dinner and often have music events in the evening.

Temple Natura Café

A tropical paradise with a beautiful secret garden where you can enjoy everything vegan from burgers to burritos or the homemade dish of the day. Open for lunch all year round and evenings during the summertime with local artists playing live music on the terrace.

Umai Café Coffee Shop and Brunch

Bringing a touch of Asian influence to Mallorca’s plant-based scene, Umai offers lunch options that combine Japanese precision with Mediterranean ingredients. Their bento boxes, featuring perfectly prepared vegetables, protein-rich tofu, and whole grains, provide a balanced midday meal in an elegant yet casual setting near Palma’s historic center.

Sabores de Sandra

Chef Sandra Pérez’s restaurant in offers home cooked comfort food with vibrant plant-based dishes including lasagna, burritos, burgers, risotto, pasta, empanadas vegetable paella and delicious array of raw desserts.

Outside Palma

Coco’s Deli, Portals Nous *

Fresh and Delicious breakfast and lunch vegetarian choices – coffees, teas, juices, smoothies, nut butter toasts, wraps, salads, daily specials and more; eat in and take-away. This is a great little café with inside and terrace dining from 9am to 4.30 pm daily (3pm at weekends).

Elefante, San Agustin *

Organic, locally sourced dishes catering to vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters alike. Smoothie bowls, avocado toast, and specialty coffees, salads, wraps, delicious desserts, pastries and more. All served with a smile

Es Ginebro, Inca

Good simple Farm to Table organic vegan and vegetarian “Slow Food. Mallorca style vegetarian menu of the day.

Lunch & dinner destinations: Creative excellence for plant-based dining

C’an Ela Vegan Restaurant *

Chef Elena Martínez creates innovative vegan tasting menus showcasing both local ingredients and global techniques. An intimate dining room, warm lighting and thoughtful service, makes it perfect for special occasions or romantic evenings. Their cashew cheese board and seasonal risottos have earned particular acclaim.

La Mujer de Verde *

One of our favourite vegan restaurants in Palma, open for lunch every day and evenings during summertime. Enjoy a really creative and colourful 3 course set menu for €23 (around £20) with new vegan dishes to try every week.

Mouna in La Lonja.

Mouna *

Blending a beautiful and elegant space with an exceptional dining experience, this organic restaurant is situated in the La Lonja area, offering a menu of vibrant, plant-based dishes crafted from fresh, local ingredients.

Va de Bo & Piano Bar

A cheerful establishment with plant-based offerings from juices, smoothie bowls and morning vegan essentials, to hearty salads, wraps, and more. The evening transforms the space into a more intimate setting with innovative vegetable-forward dinner plates and natural organic wines and craft beer. Joan often plays his own piano pieces when finished in the kitchen.

Restaurant Botanic in Palma.

Restaurant Botanic *

Situated in the boutique Hotel Can Bordoy this sophisticated restaurant welcomes outside guests for both lunch and dinner service. Their plant-forward approach celebrates Mallorca’s exceptional produce by chef Andrés Benítez, with simple preparations highlighting natural flavors and more complex dishes demonstrating technical prowess. Elegant indoor and outdoor dining on their delightful terrace.

Vagabundus, Palma

An all-day vegan hotspot with chef Maria Coll’s creative approach to plant-based cuisine. Offering global flavors – from Mexican-inspired jackfruit tacos to Asian-infused tempeh bowls and delicious home-made desserts; particularly the raw cacao cheesecake.

Ahimsa Coffee & Brunch – Palma

Flavourful, plant-based dishes, from the tofu scramble to a hearty vegan burger. A cozy atmosphere and attentive service, it’s perfect for breakfast or lunch, dine-in, takeout, and delivery with terrace seating—a hidden gem.

Outside Palma

Donna Vegana – Santa Ponsa

This vegan and gluten free restaurant serves creative colourful dishes all day, all year round from 9-7pm daily. Smoothie bowls, delicious toasts, juices, and lunches taking you on a voyage of the senses from the Mediterranean, Lebanese to Asian cuisines. Inside and terrace dining.

Cal Reiet in Santanyi.

Cal Reiet – Santanyi *

Part of a holistic retreat center near Santanyí, this exceptional restaurant opens its doors to non-guests for dinner service. With a “conscious kitchen” philosophy, with ingredients from their expansive organic gardens.. A romantic terrace dining area and delightful experience.

Gra by Food Juice - Santanyi

An unusual concept - Irish Gastropub meets vegetarian restaurant. Their commitment to raw food preparation techniques ensures maximum nutritional benefit in each dish. Creative wraps, inventive salads, and nourishing grain bowls that leave you feeling energized.

Flexible all-day options: From dawn till dusk

Plat a Plat – Maria de la Salu *

Situated in the Hotel Carolla, offering an exceptional vegan buffet in a cozy and inviting atmosphere. From appetizers to desserts, everything is perfectly prepared and beautifully presented. The Vegan Brunch at weekends is well worth a visit.

Restaurant Bellaverde, Puerto Pollensa

Relax in the garden under two century-old figs trees and prepare your palate for a rich array of flavours of this 70% vegan restaurant. Founder Svenya Gallé is in the kitchen preparing a delicious array of Mediteranean Fusion dishes, all beautifully presented in delightful surroundings. Open for lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday and lunch on Sunday.

The future of Mallorca’s food scene

As Mallorca continues to evolve as a destination that balances tourism with sustainability, its restaurant scene reflects this shift toward conscious consumption. These establishments are not merely catering to vegetarians and vegans – they’re part of a broader movement embracing health-focused, environmentally aware dining that appeals to all food lovers. With an increasing number of restaurants prioritizing locally sourced ingredients, reducing waste, and creating plant-forward menus, Mallorca is positioning itself at the forefront of Mediterranean wellness cuisine. For visitors seeking nourishment that aligns with their values while delivering exceptional flavor, the island now rivals much larger destinations in its quality and diversity of healthy dining options.

*personally experienced and highly recommended!