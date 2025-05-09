Bar Review: Xquisite Bar, Lounge & Shisha - Palma

Xquisite, opened its doors on the 8th of March with a great party organised by Mateo Miguel de la Torre. Magic Picnic Mallorca people, who I know from a recent private event in Montuiri, were in charge of the finger food, while DJ Keprix kept the crowd on their feet with his cool sounds. Sadly, I could not make it to the opening, so I went in on Monday instead, to see what all the fuss was about. As my friend and I approached Xquisite, we were impressed, even from the outside, how sleek it looked amongst the chaos of the construction around it. Once inside, we were really impressed with the interior, with luscious green velvet sofas and gold details. Later on we met the owner, Dennis, who told us that the place was built by Power Reforma and designed by Negus Vision.

My idea was to come in for a few cocktails, but the friendly waiter told me that they were still finalising their cocktail menu, but for now he could offer us an Aperol Spritz. We agreed to that and settled in, admiring the place. The drink came in large wine glasses, served over a couple of cubes of ice and garnished with a slice of juicy fresh orange. My friend and I commented how generous they were with alcohol, rather than – like in many places – filling up the glass with tons of ice. I was thinking about trying their Dubai Style shisha, which was the highlight of the experience here, but we started chatting with other people in the bar, and got distracted. In the end, we decided to return another time, with a friend who claims to know a fair amount about shishas, and can talk us through the experience.

Xquisite looks like a stylish place with loads of potential once the works on the Paseo are complete. In the meantime they are planning some interesting events inside. So, do check them out when you get a chance!

Till next time… Cheers!