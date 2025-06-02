Fears that the Mallorca summer could be left without its favourite drink
Big fears over the Cuban sugar harvest
There is probably nothing better than a mojito at a beach bar in Mallorca. Infact it has become the summer drink for many. Cuban annual raw sugar production will fall below 200,000 metric tons in 2025 for the first time since the 19th century, potentially leaving rum makers short of a key ingredient and leaving the mojito on ice!
I'm terrified 😎
Jason your journalism sucks. I would say a favorite drink to Mallorquines would be something more Mallorquín, like Amazones.
Rum is Mallorca’s favourite drink? Good grief. I’ll have whatever you’re drinking, Jason.
What a complete nothing and waste of time article