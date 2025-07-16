U Vicenç: Mallorcan haute cuisine with views of paradise

Located in the north of Mallorca, where the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range meets the sea in the idyllic Cala Sant Vicenç, is U Vicenç, a gastronomic proposal that combines elegance, local produce and a contemporary interpretation of Balearic cuisine. Located on the rooftop of the hotel El Vicenç de la Mar, it is Grup Santi Taura's most formal venture in this part of the island.

This restaurant is a sensory experience. Its menu pays tribute to the latest Mallorcan cuisine, a modern approach to traditional flavours, reinterpreted with innovative techniques, delicacy and creativity. This balance between past and present results in surprising dishes: from starters, such as the croquettes of snapper nigiri with vegetables ‘Sa Padrina’ style or the fine tartlet of matured veal with aged Menorcan cheese, toasted pine nuts and cured egg yolk, to main courses such as pumpkin ‘Wellington’ with medieval spice sauce, hake with beurre blanc sauce of aromatic herbs, artichokes, tempurated codium seaweed and pickled fennel, or the emblematic ‘Bogavante del señorito’ with potatoes and fried eggs.

As a finishing touch, the desserts continue to be just as sophisticated and faithful to tradition, with proposals such as the lemon cloud with its textures, tiramisu with sweet Mallorcan rum and white chocolate, or an exquisite selection of Balearic cheeses accompanied by quince jelly, ‘galletó’ and seasonal fruit.

For the most demanding, the tasting menu for 85€ per person, offers a complete tour of the essence of its cuisine in 8 steps that include two appetisers, two starters, one fish, one meat, one dessert and petit fours.

All this is enjoyed in a truly privileged setting: an elegant terrace with panoramic views of the Mediterranean, ideal for a dinner at sunset or under a starry sky. The restaurant, reserved only for adults aged 12 and over, offers a serene and exclusive atmosphere.

In 2024, U Vicenç received the award for ‘Best Traditional Cuisine’ at Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious Hotel & Mantel Awards, a recognition that reinforces its position as a gastronomic reference in the north of Mallorca.

U Vicenç is the perfect setting to enjoy the union of an idyllic setting and a gastronomy that pays homage to the flavours of the island.



Contact details:

Address: Carrer Cala Molins 6 · 07469 · Cala Sant Vicenç · España

Opening hours:: Monday to Friday from 7pm to 11pm. Times by reservation: 7pm, 7.30pm, 8pm, 9.30pm, 9.45pm & 10pm

Reservations on: +34 629 462 125

Online Reservations: The Fork - UVicenç

Instagram: @uvicenc_restaurant