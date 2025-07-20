Eating out in Mallorca: Sakana Suhi - Palmanova

I stopped into Sakana in Palmanova earlier this week with another foodie friend, hoping for a relaxed lunch and a bit of a catch-up. I’d been before, though not for a while, and remembered it as a solid choice for a casual Japanese and Southeast Asian meal - smart, unfussy, with reliably good fish and a decent range of dishes.

We arrived around noon just as they were opening and chose a comfortable table for two with a bit of a breeze on a hot and muggy day. The interior of Sakana, with its pared-back wood tones and clean lines, is pleasant without trying too hard.

As we were scanning the menu for a few plates to share, we were given a complimentary amuse-bouche to start: a small scoop of salmon pâté served on a prawn cracker. It was a nice touch. The pate was deliciously rich and ever so slightly spicy. It worked well with the plain prawn cracker, which gave it some needed texture and saltiness. I love these little gestures, not even so much for the extra food, but as a sign of welcome and customer care.

To begin properly, we shared a portion of salmon maki and ika kari, a battered deep-fried squid snack served with sweet chilli sauce. The maki were simple and straightforward: fresh, with nicely seasoned rice and thin slices of salmon. The squid was our favourite that day - lightly battered, hot, and just the right level of chewy. The sweet chilli sauce was the standard stuff but complemented the squid very well.

The main course we shared was the beef and tofu yaki udon. It came out steaming hot and generously portioned, with thick noodles tangled around pieces of beef, tofu, and vegetables. The noodles had a good bite and the beef and tofu had absorbed a fair bit of flavour from the soy-based sauce. It wasn’t the most exciting dish I have ever had at Sakana, but it was delicious, warm and filling, which is just what we needed before going back to our daily tasks.

Service throughout was friendly and efficient, neither overly attentive nor neglectful, which I always appreciate at lunchtime. Our dishes arrived in good time, and we never felt rushed, which made it easy to sit back and catch up between courses.

For dessert, we went for two mochi ice cream balls: one mango, one yuzu. These were exactly what you’d expect—sweet, chewy shells with cold, creamy centres. The mango one was pleasant if slightly muted in flavour; the yuzu was brighter, with a nice citrus kick that made for a refreshing end to the meal. We enjoyed these little treats very much and joked that we could have easily scoffed a few more of them in different flavours, but we had to leave that plan for another day.

By the time we paid the bill and headed out, the lunch crowd had occupied several more tables. It seemed that there was a good mixture of local people and tourists looking for something different than tapas and searching for a bit of a shade to cool down.

THE VERDICT

It was a perfectly enjoyable lunch: a nice setting for a quiet meal with a friend. Sakana does a very good job at what it sets out to do: clean, accessible Japanese and Southeast Asian food in a convenient spot. I am sure that I will be back many more times to try many more treats from their extensive menu.

THE PLACE

Sakana Sushi, Noodle & Grill House

Address: Av. de la Platja, 7, Palmanova

Tel: 34 971 68 10 05

Instagram: @sakanacalvia

OPENING HOURS

Daily 12noon - 11PM

THE BILL

Maki salmon 7.80 euros

Ika Kari 13.00 euros

Yaki Udon 17.90 euros

Mochi 3.00 euros per ball

Water 2.95 euros

Coca Cola 2.95 euros