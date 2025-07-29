The best beers you can buy in Mallorca supermarkets right now

The Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has published its annual beer study, in which it meticulously analyses the brands available in Spanish supermarkets. The results have surprised both experts and consumers by revealing that the highest-rated beer costs just 0.31€, while the lowest-rated one is priced at 0.72€ per unit. The study includes various pale lagers, both standard and special, and evaluates multiple factors such as chemical composition, labelling, alcohol content, fermentation, and organoleptic qualities through blind tastings.

According to the report, Eroski’s Aurum beer takes the top spot with a score of 70 out of 100. OCU experts highlight its balance of flavour, composition, and price, making it the most recommended option on the Spanish market. Costing only 0.31€ per unit, this own-brand beer has shown that quality and affordability can go hand in hand, outperforming even brands that are twice as expensive. Rounding out the top three are Mercadona’s Steinburg Especial and Dia’s Ramblers Especial, both receiving high marks in taste, body, aroma, and appearance tests, with a price of 0.37€ that positions them as highly competitive alternatives.

At the opposite end of the scale, the well-known brand Cruzcampo Pilsen received the lowest score in the study, with just 60 out of 100. What stands out most is that, despite its popularity and long-standing presence in the Spanish market, its price of 0.72€ per can does not match the quality judged according to OCU’s criteria. This result challenges the widespread belief that established commercial brands necessarily offer better quality than supermarket own-label options. To reach these conclusions, the OCU applied a rigorous methodology covering various aspects.

The study combines chemical analyses to determine the exact composition of each beer, examining factors such as preservative and additive levels, and the quality of the ingredients used. Labelling is also scrutinised carefully to ensure the information provided is complete, accurate, and compliant with current European regulations. Alcohol content is another key element, as it must precisely match what is stated on the label. The degree of fermentation is also assessed, as it directly influences the final flavour, aroma, and texture of the product.

Perhaps the most revealing aspect of the study is the blind tastings conducted by a panel of expert brewers, who evaluate the organoleptic properties without knowing which brand they are tasting—thus ensuring objective and impartial assessments. The OCU's findings confirm a growing trend in the market: the remarkable qualitative development of own-brand beers. Once regarded merely as budget alternatives of inferior quality, these beers have invested significantly in improving their production processes and recipes in recent years.

According to data from the Spanish beer industry, consumption of own-brand beers has risen by 15% in the past year, a trend driven both by improvements in quality and the current economic climate. Consumers—who are increasingly informed and discerning—are discovering that these beers can offer outstanding value for money, as demonstrated by Eroski’s Aurum.