Latest figures from the Aena airports authority indicate that there were more flights at Palma Son Sant Joan in May than in the same month of 2019 but fewer passengers.

In May, there were 24,248 flights at Palma. These represented an increase of 5.9% compared with May 2019. The number of passengers (arriving and departing) was 3,119,255 - two per cent down on 2019. Even so, this number points to the fact there is unquestionably a recovery in tourism after the two seasons affected by the pandemic.

Palma's 2% drop was the second lowest among the the eight busiest airports in the Aena network - Valencia was down 1.1% to 739,159 passengers. Three of these airports registered increased numbers of flights - Ibiza was up 4.7% to 8,181 and Malaga by 1.1% to 14,148 as well as Palma. None of these eight had increased numbers of passengers. One has to go to number eleven on this list - Lanzarote - to find an increase (up 2.2% to 580,136).

For all airports, there were 22,262,317 passengers, 9.6% below the 2019 figure. There were 208,745 flights, 97.6% of what they were in May 2019.