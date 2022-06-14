The ACAVE association of specialised travel agencies in Spain believes that the Spanish government promise of more police officers for airports will be insufficient.

Spain's interior ministry has said that 500 police will reinforce controls at airports, but ACAVE argues that these will not be enough to prevent congestion at certain airports. The association has, therefore, sent a letter to the ministry, calling for a "more ambitious expansion of the workforce in order to reduce waiting times at controls". ACVAE maintains that there can be queues at some airports of up to three hours.

Although the forecast for Spain as a whole is for fewer tourists than in 2019, the association insists that more police are needed. Much attention has been paid to queues at Madrid-Barajas for non-EU travellers, and ACAVE highlights the situation with UK travellers and the need to stamp passports.

Jordi Martí, the association's president says that "urgent measures must be taken" to properly handle the arrival of tourists, especially from the UK. "We cannot wait, as the high season has already started."

ACAVE identifies Palma, Barcelona, ​​Seville, Malaga, Tenerife and especially Madrid as airports needing police reinforcement.

It has been reported that fifty more National Police officers will be available in Palma from June 20, but it has also been suggested that these fifty officers will be for the three airports in the Balearics and not solely for Palma.