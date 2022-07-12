Travelling, or at least flying, in and out of the European Union to destinations like the Balearics and the rest of Spain is far from easy this summer.

What with strike action, flight disruption, continuing Covid rules and lack of staff at airports, it's not much fun and now the Foreign Office in London is advising Britons planning on an overseas holiday in the EU to check their passports.

According to VisaGuide.World there are 70 countries that have a six month passport rule, while another 41 apply the three month passport validity rule, which means travellers can enter their territory if they have a passport that is valid for at least three more months.

This rule is especially important if you still have a red passport. While thousands of people are still able to use their red passports if they are in date, you must check its expiry date.

And Spain is in the three-month bracket, so if your passport is about to run out, you may need to get a new one and that could take ten weeks so consult the relevant government websites and fast.

And, do not forget, if you are not resident in the EU, passports must be stamped on entry and exit.