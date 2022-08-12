Minorca airport handled 709,603 passengers in July , 11.1 percent more than in July 2019.

Airport authority Aena reported that 369,720 passengers arrived on international flights, an increase of 4 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and 338,535 passengers on domestic flights, an increase of 25.9 percent.

Spain is the country that recorded the most passengers, 338,535, up 25.9 percent compared to July 2019.

It is followed by the United Kingdom, with 173,470, up 13.4 per cent compared to the same period three years ago; France, with 63,030, up 91.8 per cent and Italy, with 60,531, up 5.8 per cent.

Minorca airport handled 2,085,940 passengers, a 10 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

A total of 5,725 flight operations represents an increase of 14 per cent compared to the same month in 2019.

Between January and July, 12.9 per cent more flights were handled than in the same months of 2019, with 19,791 operations.