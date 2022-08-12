The UK continues to be Minorca's top foreign market. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma 12/08/2022 12:46
Minorca airport handled 709,603 passengers in July , 11.1 percent more than in July 2019.
Airport authority Aena reported that 369,720 passengers arrived on international flights, an increase of 4 percent compared to the same period in 2019, and 338,535 passengers on domestic flights, an increase of 25.9 percent.
