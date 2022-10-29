Although Tuesday is a national holiday, the demand is principally foreign. Half-term holidays, such as in some of the German Länder, continue next week, a factor provoking this demand. Tour operators say that a high number of last-minute bookings have contributed to this end-October record. The fine weather in Mallorca has also been a consideration.
According to the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation, some 85% of hotels are still open, with average occupancy of between 70 and 75%. After the first week of November, these numbers will decrease significantly.
