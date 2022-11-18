The days of enjoying a few pints before take off on holiday to Mallorca or elsewhere may be over.

London Stansted has warned passengers that they will be barred from their flight if they are “deemed unfit” by crew after indulging in the departure lounge.

The airport wrote about the One Too Many Campaign on Twitter.

In accordance with UK aviation industry code of practice on disruptive passengers, the 1 in 640,000 passengers who is disruptive is one too many.

The industry is committed to tackling disruptive behaviour through a voluntary Code of Practice.

Signatories to the Code work together to prevent and minimise the number of disruptive passenger incidents, and promote:

A zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour

The identification, pre-emption, management and reporting of disruptive incidents

The responsible sale and consumption of alcohol; and Education and communication with passengers.

The association states: While disruptive behaviour remains rare, when it does happen the impact can be significant – for fellow passengers, employees working at the airport and in the air, as well as for the disruptive passengers

themselves.

The results can be nuisance and annoyance at one end of the scale, to threats to passengers,

crew and aircraft safety at the other. These incidents can be costly and cause delays.

Disruptive incidents occur for different reasons and take different forms. Internal airline data suggests

that excessive and uncontrolled alcohol consumption is a common factor, but it is not the only factor.

Whatever the cause, disruptive behaviour on-board an aircraft is illegal and the worst cases can result

in fines, travel bans and custodial sentences.

It can aso lead to immediate problems in destinations Britons are travelling to.