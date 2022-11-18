The airport wrote about the One Too Many Campaign on Twitter.
In accordance with UK aviation industry code of practice on disruptive passengers, the 1 in 640,000 passengers who is disruptive is one too many.
The industry is committed to tackling disruptive behaviour through a voluntary Code of Practice.
Signatories to the Code work together to prevent and minimise the number of disruptive passenger incidents, and promote:
A zero-tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour
The identification, pre-emption, management and reporting of disruptive incidents
The responsible sale and consumption of alcohol; and Education and communication with passengers.
The association states: While disruptive behaviour remains rare, when it does happen the impact can be significant – for fellow passengers, employees working at the airport and in the air, as well as for the disruptive passengers
themselves.
The results can be nuisance and annoyance at one end of the scale, to threats to passengers,
crew and aircraft safety at the other. These incidents can be costly and cause delays.
Disruptive incidents occur for different reasons and take different forms. Internal airline data suggests
that excessive and uncontrolled alcohol consumption is a common factor, but it is not the only factor.
Whatever the cause, disruptive behaviour on-board an aircraft is illegal and the worst cases can result
in fines, travel bans and custodial sentences.
It can aso lead to immediate problems in destinations Britons are travelling to.
In the states, it's illegal to fly drunk or otherwise inebriated by other means, and you can't drink your own alcohol on board the plane (to enable flight attendants to control consumption). **** regardless of nationality **** Somehow, I'm inclined to believe that any legislation to this effect in Europe will also apply to ***anyone***, not just Brits. But no doubt Brits will be the sole victims of yet another draconian EU anti-Brit regulation.