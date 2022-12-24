Passengers booked on Air Nostrum and Vueling flights are having their Christmas getaway plans severely disrupted by strike action caused by pay disputes at both airlines.

On Friday, there were were problems at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, especially in the morning. The Iberia* desk had to deal with numerous passengers affected by flight changes, cancellations and delays. Also on Friday, Air Nostrum confirmed the cancellation of 211 more flights between Monday (December 26) and January 3. The company has expressed its deep regret at the inconvenience and stresses that "it is doing everything possible to offer alternative solutions".

An eight-day strike was called by the Sepla pilots union. This began on Thursday. Seventy-eight Air Nostrum flights were cancelled on Thursday and Friday. The 211 further cancellations will be on December 26, 27, 29, 30, January 2 and 3. On Monday, there are 33 confirmed cancellations from various airports. Palma, Ibiza and Mahon are among them, as they will also be on Tuesday; 37 flights have been cancelled.

Vueling, meanwhile, has extended a programme of cancellations from January 1 to January 8. These are flights that the airline considers will be affected by the strike called by the Stavla cabin crew union.

In addition to Air Nostrum and Vueling, there is the ongoing dispute at Ryanair.

* Vueling is an IAG airline; Air Nostrum is linked to IAG as it is a franchisee of Iberia, operating as Iberia Regional.