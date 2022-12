The Aemet met agency had issued a yellow alert for thick fog for most of Mallorca on Wednesday morning, and the airport was in an area most affected.

The airports authority Aena says that there have been delays because planes have been unable to take off or land at Son Sant Joan Airport. There have been delays of one to two hours, and these will have a knock-on effect during the day.

Aena adds that there have been no cancellations due to the fog. The yellow alert was active until 10am.