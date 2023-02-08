The Spanish government is currently preparing the privatisation of the control towers at a number of airports - Palma Son Sant Joan is one, the others are Malaga-Costa del Sol, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, Tenerife North, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela.

Currently operated by the state company Enaire, the privatisation follows recommendations from the airports authority Aena (51% state-owned).

Experience to date of service by private providers at Spain's airports is judged to have been very positive in terms of quality and financial efficiency. The ministry of transport has therefore accepted the Aena proposals. These will allow the airports authority to choose between various providers, with key criteria being the highest possible levels of safety but with lower rates that will contribute to a reduction in air transport operating costs.

The ministry says that safety will be fully guaranteed as companies must be certified in accordance with the requirements of European regulations. In order to provide control tower services, companies have to satisfy demands set out by the Spanish Aviation Safety and Security Agency and EU supervisors.

The aims are to improve the competitiveness of air transport in Spain, bringing about lower air fares and greater punctuality.