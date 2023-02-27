The Aena airports authority is investing 412 million euros in modernising facilities at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport. Work will be carried out over two years, the investment described as being of a "strategic character to remodel all the terminal area".
400 million euro investment in Palma Airport modernisation
Work is mainly confined to the low seasons
