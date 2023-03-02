In 2022, the three airports in the Balearics - Palma, Ibiza and Mahon - generated over 20% of the Aena airports authority profit. The total profit was 901.5 million euros.

The revenue from the islands' airports was higher than had been forecast and was the result of commercial activity (restaurants, shops, etc.) and passenger numbers that exceeded expectations. The total passenger number (arrivals and departures) was 40,630,974; over 19 million were registered in the third quarter. The Palma control centre was the only one in the entire network that recorded an increase in air traffic from July to December. This was due to the high foreign and national tourism demand.

Aena, which is 51% owned by the Spanish government and with 49% in private hands, is a company listed on the Ibex stock market index. Its report to the National Securities Market Commission shows total consolidated income of 4,237.5 million euros in 2022, 69.3% more than in 2021.

* There are 46 airports in the Aena network in Spain. Aena's other interests include a 51% stake in Luton Airport.