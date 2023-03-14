Getting to and from Palma airport has never been so easy. Since 2017 when Aerotib was introduced, thousands of people have used this form of transport to get to their hotels and start their holiday in the sun.

TIB (Transport de les Illes Balears) have put out their schedule and route for this coming season for the A11 service from Palma Airport to Camp de Mar. This route includes tourist hot spots Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Peguera, Son Caliu...

Starting on Saturday, April 1 and running until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8.15am and the last bus at 11.45pm. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A11 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A11 line:

See the route and the stops below:

You can also get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Palmanova, Magalluf or Santa Ponsa is 4.05€ online, and 6.75€ if you pay on the bus.

