Flights to and from Palma and the airports in Ibiza and Minorca will be affected by French air-traffic controller industrial action from this weekend until at least next Saturday. There are strikes at the Bordeaux and Marseille control centres, and they coincide with the start of airlines' summer schedules. This Sunday, 547 flights are scheduled for Palma; there were 354 last Sunday.
Majorca tourism
Easter air-traffic control worry for Mallorca
Airlines' summer schedules start this weekend
3 comments
the French air traffic controllers have been on strike ever since I started flying over 40 years ago. They are typical of french people who just don't like being told what to do, as seen by action now just because Macron wants to increase the pension age to 64. Farmers, fishermen and Uncle Tom Cobley and all have reacted every time the French government try to update things. It'll never change, the peasants still think there's a revolution! What a pain they are.
They should all be fired like Reagan did in 81. Then watch the little cheese eating surrender monkeys squirm for their jobs back on worse terms.
Every year the French ATC go on strike. Their President Macron has done nothing to resolve these repetitive Strikes. What is their problem? Why do they Strike every time in the Season? What can be done? Can they be replaced? What punishments can be inflicted on these Strikers? To stop them holding Euripe to ransom. VERY BAD FRENCH PEOPLE.