The President and CEO of the Spanish airport authority Aena, Maurici Lucena, has expressed his confidence that Spanish airports will respond adequately to the influx of passengers, especially in the most tourist popular destinations such as Palma airport, this Easter and summer, when record numbers of movements and operations are expected to be broken again.

“Both Aena and the police are prepared to manage the traffic properly,” said the head of the Aena, adding that last year the police were deployed when necessary.

He stressed that the operation of Spanish airports and their coordination with the Ministry of Interior has always been impeccable and, in fact, he indicated that Aena is not aware of “a single complaint from passengers for this reason”.