Passport control queues at Palma airport. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma29/03/2023 14:48
The President and CEO of the Spanish airport authority Aena, Maurici Lucena, has expressed his confidence that Spanish airports will respond adequately to the influx of passengers, especially in the most tourist popular destinations such as Palma airport, this Easter and summer, when record numbers of movements and operations are expected to be broken again.
