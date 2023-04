Despite (or perhaps because of) barriers having been installed on the outside lane of the access road to arrivals parking at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, the problem with queues of drivers waiting to pick up rather than use car parks has been aggravated.

On Friday night, the queuing was on the inside lane and on the hard shoulder. The airport's management has deployed security personnel to prevent drivers from stopping by the barriers, but it seems that this security provision is less apparent at nighttime.

A consequence of this is that there is even more backing up onto the MA-19 road.