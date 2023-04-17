The last two Airport bus lines are now up and running, making that 4 different routes up and down the island to get you to your holiday resort.

A11 Airport to Camp de Mar (Stopping at Marineland, Son caliu, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Peguera & Camp de Mar)

Running daily until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8.15am and the last bus at 11.45pm. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A11 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A11 line:

See the route and the stops below:

You can also get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Palmanova, Magalluf or Santa Ponsa is 4.05€ online, and 6.75€ if you pay on the bus.

* Note that if you choose to pay by card on the bus you must tap in and tap out. Each member of the group must tap the same bank card or device when getting ON and OFF the bus; and on the rail network, when entering and exiting stations. A penalty of €0.30 applies for each person who does not make this double validation.

A32 Airport to Can Picafort (Stopping at Alcudia, Playa de Muro & Can Picafort)

Running daily until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8.20am and the last bus at 12 midnight. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A32 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

*If you want to get out at Sa Pobla, please tell the driver WHEN ENTERING THE BUS. It does not stop otherwise.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A32 line:

See the route and the stops below:

You can get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Alcudia is 8.10€ online or by card on the bus, and 13.50€ if you pay in cash on the bus.

A42 Airport to Cala Bona (Stopping at Manacor, Portocristo, S'Illot, Sa Coma, Cala Millor & Cala Bona)

Running daily until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 8.20am and the last bus at midnight. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A42 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A42 line:

See the route and the stops below:

You can get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Cala Bona is 8.10€ online or on the bus by card, and 13.50€ if you pay on the bus in cash.

A51 Airport to Campos (Stopping at S'Arenal, Llucmajor & Campos)

Running daily until Tuesday, October 31, with the first bus leaving Palma Airport at 5.40am and the last bus at 11.40pm. This is a Monday to Sunday service. You can also get the bus back to the airport from your resort.

The A51 is a express service, meaning you can only travel from/to the Airport on this route. Trips between intermediate stops are not allowed.

Here is the 2023 season times for the A51 line:

See the route and the stops below:

You can get your tickets online in advance to get a better price. The general price for a ticket from the Airport to Campos is 5.40€ online or on the bus by card, and 8€ if you pay on the bus in cash.

