Ryanair will offer connections between Palma and 84 national and international airports this summer, the schedule that includes nine new routes: Aarhus (Denmark), Belfast, Rome Fiumicino, Klagenfurt (Austria), Paderborn (Germany), Warsaw and Marrakech, Fez and Nador (Morocco).

In the peak of the high season of 2023 will have fifteen aircraft based in Son Sant Joan, one more than last year, and in addition to offering new destinations will increase frequencies on routes with more demand.

“This unparalleled growth is backed by the investment of 1.5 billion dollars,”· says Ryanair, which underlines its status as “Palma’s number one airline”, with 7.8 million passengers a year.

The airline’s director for Spain and Portugal, Elena Cabrera, has assured that its offer for Palma is expanding “with the lowest fares in Europe”.