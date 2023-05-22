Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter22/05/2023 11:19
The public transport network on the island is second to none and you can now take the bus to the airport from across the island. Providing that you have the intermodal card you can travel for free.

Get the bus from the Airport to your resort.

Getting the bus to and from the Airport: 4 lines up and running for the summer 2023 season

At the moment there is a major shortage of taxis on the island and using the bus could be the way forward.