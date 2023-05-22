The public transport network on the island is second to none and you can now take the bus to the airport from across the island. Providing that you have the intermodal card you can travel for free.
2 comments
We need an aerotib from Fornalutx and Soller Bunyola area
Perfect, now the taxi drivers shot themselves in the foot!