Humphrey CarterPalma06/06/2023 10:28
More than twenty flights to or from Palma airport scheduled for today have been delayed by the air traffic controllers’ strike in France.
Airport authority AENA sources, however, have said that they have not received notice of any cancellations.

But the French strike coincides with news that a daily indefinite strike by Air Nostrum pilots called by the Spanish Airline Pilots Union (Sepla) for which minimum services have been set at 90 percent for inter-island flights and 65 percent for flights to mainland Spain, has started today.

This all comes just a day after airlines said they are ready to avoid a repeat of last year’s travel chaos, but warned that some flights could still be disrupted by controller strikes and hit out at schemes that force them to pay compensation for unavoidable delays.