French causing disruption to Palma flights. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/06/2023 10:28
More than twenty flights to or from Palma airport scheduled for today have been delayed by the air traffic controllers’ strike in France.
Airport authority AENA sources, however, have said that they have not received notice of any cancellations.
Every Summer The French ATC Controllers delibrately go on strike. It has a chaotic affect on all European Flights. Nothing is ever done to punish these people. HOW I WISH LEGAL ACTION COULD BE TAKEN AGAINST THESE FRENCH STRIKERS. EVEN SUEING THEM . THEY ARE A DISGRACE TO THE RACE, THE HUMAN RACE.. MACRON FAILS EVERY YEAR.