Mallorca-based Air Europa has cancelled 15 flights today due to the pilots’ strike, four of them to or from Palma.

The Spanish Airline Pilots Union (Sepla) has begun the third round of strikes at the airline, which will last until July 2 after breaking a pre-agreement on wage increases.

These new stoppages are in addition to those that took place during the first week of May as well as those of the two previous weeks, which together led to the cancellation of 182 flights.

And this is just the start of what could be a complicated summer for Britons flying to the Balearics.

There is also a continuous strike action in Spain from SEPLA against Air Nostrum, a regional airline run by Iberia, which is running from Monday to Friday every day and has cancelled 20 per cent of the airline’s flights so far.

Travel chiefs are also keeping an eye on whether planned strikes by security guards at Heathrow Airport go ahead and cause disruption. The action for June 24 and 25 was postponed following an improved pay offer.

But more than 2,000 Unite members could still walk out if the latest offer is rejected by the union.

If rejected, walk-outs could go ahead on June 28 to 30, July 14 to 16, 21 to 24 and 28-31, and August 11 to 14, 18 to 20 and 24 to 27. Over 4 million travellers are at risk of their holidays being disrupted.

Earlier this month, Ryanair was forced to cancel 400 flights when French air traffic control workers walked out over pension reforms and further flash action in France is expected over the coming months.

Plus Britons face the problem of passport control and having passports stamped because of the 90-day rule and the threat of being spot-checked to show they have enough money to cover the cost of their stay.