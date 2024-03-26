Passengers planning to fly out of Palma airport are receiving notices from airlines such as Ryanair recommending that they get to Son Sant Joan at least three hours before their scheduled departure time after the scenes of chaos over the past few days due to security controls completely saturated.

Some passengers were reported to have fainted along with reports of scuffles breaking out.

Airport sources and workers have confirmed that the collapse of the security system on Friday was due to a work-to-rule by private security personnel in protest at the lack of reinforcement of the service on peak days - such as the start of the Easter holidays.

Claims against the airlines from passengers who, having completed the check-in process, ended up missing their flight have surged.

Trablisa already denied on Friday that there was a strike and yesterday its staff finally issued a statement to the same effect.

So the advice to passengers is be prepared and check with your airlines.