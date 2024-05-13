If the battle of the beach towel was still being played in Mallorca....the Germans would win by a big margin. In April the number of German tourists coming to Mallorca compared to their British counterparts was two to one, according to figures released this morning.

In April the number of passengers passing through Palma airport rose by 2.8 percent (compared to 2023). There were 832,000 German tourists compared to 463,000 Britons. In third place were the French with 130,000 tourists. Germany has for many years being Mallorca's main tourism market.

So far this year an estimated six million people have passed through Palma airport, a rise of seven percent. Britain continues to the second holiday market for Mallorca but it is well behind German tourists. The Germans are also expanding their holiday spots on the island with even places like Magalluf welcoming more and more Germans.

The overall picture for the British is much better if you take all tourism to the Balearics (including Minorca and Ibiza) with the British reigning supreme overall. Present forecasts say that the islands are on course for a record holiday season.