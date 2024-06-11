Palma airport flooded.
Airport closed after torrential rains

Palma airport flooded.

Jason Moore11/06/2024 18:48
TW
0

A Scottish passenger on a flight to Fez in North Africa from Palma Airport said that they were kept in the dark for two hours by cabin crew after the airport was closed due to torrential rain.

"It was hot on the plane and the cabin crew gave us no information at all. In fact they lied to us. We must have waited for two hours. Passengers had to buy extra water. There was plenty of tension as people were furious about the lack of information about what was happening," he said.

Related news
Rain being forecast. Photo: Bulletin files.

Bad weather alert for this week! Ditch your parasol and grab your umbrella

The airport was closed for about an hour after a freak storm hit, flooding the main terminal building and causing chaos. "What annoyed me, is that we were told nothing," the passenger told the Bulletin. The plane finally took off shortly after the airport re-opened.

Some planes were diverted to other airports and there were some reports of flights being cancelled because of the adverse weather conditions.

Palma Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines before travelling to the airport. One waiting passenger told the Bulletin: "The airport may have re-opened but it is still chaos here."

Photo gallery

Airport closed after torrential rains

Palma airport closed this afternoon after havy rains hit.

Photo gallery

Images of the chaos caused by the storm at Palma airport

The strong warnings regarding the weather were theoretically due to arrive on Wednesday but, as the storm advanced, it caught key facilities such as Palma airport, Son Sant Joan, completely unprepared. The flooding has caused operations to be paralysed for hours, flights to be diverted and, above all, a flooded car park that has meant an incessant parade of cars and tourists in the rain. Photos: Alejandro Sepúlveda and Teresa Ayuga