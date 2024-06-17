ENAIRE, the national air navigation manager, handled over 214,000 flights (214,465) in May, 9.3% more than in the month of May 2023. At Palma airport, figures increased to 40,460 flights, an 11.3% rise.
Palma airport smashes its record number of flights in the month of May
In the first five months of the year, flights managed by ENAIRE amounted to more than 886,000
