ENAIRE, the national air navigation manager, handled over 214,000 flights (214,465) in May, 9.3% more than in the month of May 2023. At Palma airport, figures increased to 40,460 flights, an 11.3% rise.

The ENAIRE report shows that international flights in May (125,944) increased by 11.2%; overflights (47,452), which do not originate or terminate at a Spanish airport, increased by 6.9% and domestic flights (41,069) by 6.4%. The increase in air traffic in Spain in May was 2.8 percentage points higher than the European average of 6.5%.

All ENAIRE control centres increased the number of flights handled: Palma recorded 40,460 flights (+11.3%); Barcelona, 106,939 (+10.1%); the Canary Islands, 31,360 (+9.3%); Madrid, 111,566 (+8.0%) and Seville, 46,695 (+7.1%).

In the first five months of the year, flights managed by ENAIRE amounted to more than 886,000 flights (886,907), 9.2% more than in the same period of 2023. International flights between January and May (496,143) increased by 11.2%, overflights (205,770) by 7.3% and domestic flights (184,994) by 6.1%.

Also in the accumulated data so far this year, all ENAIRE control centres have increased the number of flights managed: Barcelona, 397,136 flights managed, 10.2% more than in 2023; Seville, 206,694, 10.0% more; Canary Islands, 169,741, 9.2% more; Madrid, 503,301, 8.7% more; and Palma, 113,119, 5.7% more.