The National Police report having arrested nine people at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport over the past seven days, one arrest having been that of a British national who was wanted by the Spanish authorities; the police haven't given further details of this arrest.

Four arrests were for having false documentation - one Albanian national, a Georgian and two Iranians.

The other four arrests were for theft. The four were of Algerian, Italian and Romanian origin.

Between them, they had stolen items valued at over 40,000 euros; some of these items were recovered.

These four were already known to the security forces. They have extensive criminal records, the Algerian in particular, who has offended on numerous occasions in the airport car park. Restraining orders barring them from going near the airport have been issued.

The police have issued a reminder to take special care with belongings, especially in places with large numbers of people and in car parks when putting their luggage into vehicles, as this is the ideal situation for criminals to distract potential victims.