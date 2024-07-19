Long queues at Palma airport after global system failure. | Joan Llado
Madrid19/07/2024 10:41
Major U.S. airlines ordered ground stops on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations. American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers. It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to an earlier Microsoft cloud outage.
4 comments
Although this IT failure of an update by Crowdstrike, who are worth Billions. Has caused a worldwide failure of computerised systems. This has illustrated that they are very dangerously controlling ALL Worldwide Systems. They must be stopped from having this control. But I still think Russia infiltrated the Crowdstrike update without them knowing.
Stephen GrimmerTotally agree. How I wish Putin would be assassinated. As his KGB colleagues will be responsible. It is a great wake up call for the whole world. Frightening for everyone. How dangerous to life has this attack threatened us all.
Will be traced back to an IP address in Russia no doubt. There is a war on you know!
Skynet at last is taking over.