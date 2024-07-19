The Bulletin's Humphrey Carter was at Palma Airport on Friday. Speaking from the airport, he explained that he had arrived at 11.30am for a 3pm flight to Malaga. The situation was, to say the least, chaotic.

For domestic flights the check-in queues weren't as long as those for international flights. Domestic flight passengers were advised to go home. He managed to rebook a flight for 9pm Friday with Air Europa, having switched from Vueling. Iberia, including Vueling therefore, were basically saying that there wouldn't be any flights; Air Europa were more confident.

TUI at the airport told Humphrey Carter that they are preparing for what could be just as difficult a Saturday. One of the busiest weekends of the year, and flights are bound to be disrupted because of the knock-on effect.

In the case of foreign tour operator customers and indeed all foreign travellers, the advice from the airport on Friday was to stay at hotels (or other accommodation).