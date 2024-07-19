For domestic flights the check-in queues weren't as long as those for international flights. Domestic flight passengers were advised to go home. He managed to rebook a flight for 9pm Friday with Air Europa, having switched from Vueling. Iberia, including Vueling therefore, were basically saying that there wouldn't be any flights; Air Europa were more confident.
TUI at the airport told Humphrey Carter that they are preparing for what could be just as difficult a Saturday. One of the busiest weekends of the year, and flights are bound to be disrupted because of the knock-on effect.
In the case of foreign tour operator customers and indeed all foreign travellers, the advice from the airport on Friday was to stay at hotels (or other accommodation).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.