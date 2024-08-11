A Sunday flight to Palma from Seville was due to have taken off at 9.35am.

Boarding took place on time, but when the plane began to taxi on the runway there was a strong smell of fuel. The captain explained that the plane, operated by Ryanair subsidiary Lauda Europe, could not leave as there was a mechanical failure.

The passengers were given a new departure time: 1.15pm. This was postponed to 5pm, then 8pm, then 10pm and finally 10.35pm.

At 8pm that was the situation, though passengers weren't confident that the plane would leave at all.

They have complained about a lack of customer care, the only information having come from phone messages. They were given four euros per person to cover the cost of food and drink.

"It's a disgrace," said one passenger. "We've lost a whole day. They have cancelled my car reservation. How are we going to get to the hotel when we get there? It's on the other side of Mallorca."

"What a way to start the holidays," said another, who was only going on holiday to Mallorca for four days.