Palma airport is experiencing widespread flight delays this morning due to the bad weather moving across the Balearics. Since this morning, flights have been delayed due to the weather conditions, both on the islands and abroad, so that both flights departing from Son Sant Joan and landing flights are arriving later than planned.

Similarly, airport authority Aena has reported that flights have been departing, although with generalised delays since 09.00 hours. It should be noted that flights to Palma have more delays than those departing. For today, Wednesday. the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has activated the orange warning for risk of rain and storms.

Below video of the storm in Ibiza that has forced to close the port

⛈️Tempesta intensa acompanyada de vent molt fort d'origen convectiu, que ha obligat a tancar el Port de la Savina. Fins a 117km/h segons @Meteodemallorca 📷📷Imatges: Laura del Santo. pic.twitter.com/oQmpHSdSLu — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) August 14, 2024

During this morning the rainfall is affecting Ibiza and with then move towards Mallorca and Menorca.

Towards mid-afternoon there could be a break until tonight, when the rain is forecast to continue.

So, check with your airlines and keep a close eye on the weather.

Below video of the storm as it hits Formentera

La primera tempesta forta de l'episodi ja ha deixat varades més d'una desena d'embarcacions a Formentera. Els cops de vent ja han superat els 100 km/h a La Savina i al far de La Mola. 📹Sa Sèquia, Formentera pic.twitter.com/BruuynznUb — El temps IB3 (@TempsIB3) August 14, 2024

The Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) is forecast to bring heavy or very heavy showers and storms from 10:00 am until the end of the day. The territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics has reported that 50 litres of water per square metre may fall in just one hour or up to 100 litres in just two or three hours.

In the case of storms, they will be accompanied by hail and may accumulate up to two centimetres in diameter. There will also be very strong gusts of wind, associated with the storm, which may reach 100 kilometres per hour, The delegate and spokesperson for the Aemet in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, reported that there will be “a strong destabilisation of the atmosphere”, as a “trough coming from the Atlantic, crosses the mainland and on reaching the Mediterranean will form a DANA or cold drop. When it interacts with such a warm sea, it causes more instability”. Coastal warnings have also been activated in the Serra de Tramuntana, east, north and northeast; waves may reach two metres.