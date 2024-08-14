The Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) has been causing widespread delays at Palma airport since early Wednesday morning. Aena reports that the delays are of approximately one hour and, so far, are affecting more departures than arrivals. Faced with this problem, there are ways to check the status of your flight and know your rights in the event of a delay. Here's how to do it.

To check the status of your flight, Aena has a flight information service that provides updated information on scheduled flights from two hours before to 14 days after the consultation. This service is a useful tool to check if your flight is delayed. Flight information is updated in real time and may change during your trip to the airport. To access the service, all you have to do is go to the Aena Infovuelos website and enter your flight details.

What rights do I have in case of delay?

If your flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, you are entitled to a refund. You also have the right to claim and receive compensation, if applicable. In the event of a long delay, you are entitled to assistance, food and drink, access to communication, accommodation (if necessary) and transport to and from the place of accommodation. You can find all the information and how to make a claim on the Aena website where they explain passengers' rights.

Mallorca is on orange alert for heavy rain and storms on Wednesday. The deputy spokesman for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands, Bernat Amengual, reported that up to 50 litres of water per square metre could fall in just one hour and accumulate up to 100 litres in two or three hours.