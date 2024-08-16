Palma airport is still suffering from the impact the storm caused over the last two days in Mallorca. Numerous flights were cancelled and delayed on Wednesday and Thursday and Ryanair is calling for explanations. It released a statement apologising to its passengers: Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, (15 Aug) has apologised to its passengers for the excessive delays and cancellations at Palma de Mallorca following the nonsensical decision by Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) to block inbound aircraft from landing this morning due to “weather”, which makes no sense given there were no weather issues in Palma this morning as confirmed by the fact that flights departing Palma were allowed to continue as normal. Passengers were allowed to leave Palma de Mallorca but those coming on holiday were not allowed to arrive.
It is usually the French ATC going on Strike every year that causes this disruption. But that could still happen. Those poor passengers. With no means of compensation. Possibly covered with Insurance?. What a disgraceful appearance the Airport is displaying. NO HELP, NO FACILITY, NOTHING.