On Friday, ten flights were cancelled and more than a hundred were delayed as Palma Son Sant Joan Airport dealt with the ongoing impact of the storms in the Mediterranean.

While the worst of the weather caused by the DANA depression had moved away from the Balearics, the effects of two days of storms were still felt. Delays and cancellations had accumulated, while air traffic, as the airports authority Aena noted, continued to be diverted because of adverse conditions elsewhere in Europe.

From Wednesday to Friday 340 flights were cancelled - 150 on Wednesday, 180 on Thursday and the ten on Friday. The airport expects full normality to be restored on Saturday.

As is so often the case, passengers suffered from a lack of information. There has been criticism of airlines' failure to provide information and services that they are obliged to, such as accommodation.

The Consubal consumers association in the Balearics has voiced its criticism, especially with regard to the booking of alternative flights. "It's a problem for those who have to return home, because they are being screwed if they want to buy another ticket," said the president Alfonso Rodríguez. He accuses airlines of making a killing under the pretext of force majeure situations.

Most of the complaints received by Consubal have apparently concerned Ryanair and Vueling. For its part, Ryanair maintains that weather conditions were not significant enough for the diversion of flights.

The spokesperson for the USCA union of air traffic controllers, Beatriz González, says: "We want people to understand that safety comes first." She adds that Enaire, the state air navigation company, had arranged the necessary reinforcements for control towers on Wednesday in anticipation of the problems that the storms would cause.