After years of delays, the EU’s much-delayed Entry-Exit System (EES) will finally be launched on 10 November, according to EU commissioner Ylva Johansson. Johansson said that after “intense dialogues” with member states and other stakeholders, she had decided that EES “will enter into operations on 10 November”.

“Different steps are legally required before the commission could take the formal decision, but I am proud to reveal today that 10 November is the target day,” she added. “When that happens, it will be goodbye to passport stamping, hello to digital checks for all passengers from outside the EU - making travel easier and border checks gradually faster.

“At every single airport, every single harbour and every single road into Europe, we will have digital border controls - all connected, all switched on at the very same time.” Johansson said that the next stage in the digitalisation of the EU border process – the introduction of the ETIAS travel system for non-EU visitors – would follow “quickly” and is due to go live in the first half of 2025.

This will require visitors from 60 visa-free countries, including the UK, to obtain a new electronic travel authorisation to enter 30 European countries. The fee for ETIAS will be €7 for those aged 18 to 70 and it will be valid for three years.

The European Union Entry and Exit Scheme will register non-EU nationals each time they cross the external borders of participating European countries – EU member states except Cyprus and Ireland, plus Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The EES system will automate border control procedures and replace passport stamping. The traveller’s personal data will be stored with the date of entry or exit.

It will apply to non-EU nationals travelling to a European country for short stays up to 90 days within any 180-day period or on a short-stay visa. It does not apply to holders of residence permits and long-stay visas. The system will make it easier to identify travellers who have no right to enter the zone or have over-stayed in the participating countries, and to detect false identities or passports.