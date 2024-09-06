The Foreign Office has issued a warning to UK residents travelling to the EU from November 1. From that date everyone entering the EU will have to get their photograph and fingerprints taken as part of the new EU Entry/Exit System (EES). Officials have said that queues at borders are expected when the system starts. In the latest update this week the FCO states “From autumn this year, the EU will be introducing a new digital border system to strengthen the security of its external Schengen border.

The new registration process – called the Entry/Exit System, or EES for short - is expected to be introduced in November, however the EU has yet to confirm a specific date for its introduction. It will apply to those travelling to the Schengen area which encompasses all EU countries, except from Cyprus and Ireland. Additionally, the non-EU States Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein are also part of the Schengen area.

​This will require most citizens of countries outside the EU to create a digital record and register their biometric details, such as providing fingerprints and having their photo taken, when they enter the Schengen area. This should only take a few minutes for each person to do. ​ ​British travellers will need to do this on their first visit to the EU after EES is introduced.​ Their record will be checked on point of entry into the Schengen area verifying either their fingerprint or photograph.

There may be increased wait times while EES registration is completed before passengers leave the UK.

​If British travellers decide to visit a country in the Schengen area again within a three-year period of creating their digital record, they will only need to provide either their fingerprint or photograph at the border on entry and exit. EES will bolster border security for both the EU and their neighbouring countries.

Why is the EU introducing EES?

EES is designed to improve border security, including tackling illegal migration in the Schengen Area by keeping a new digital record of people that enter. ​ It will also replace the current system of manually stamping passports every time someone enters a country in the EU, with more automated border control checks to help the EU ensure that people do not overstay.​

EES is part of wider work the EU is doing to strengthen their border security – in 2025, the EU will introduce the new European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). ​ ETIAS will mean that those travelling to the Schengen area need to submit information about themselves and their travel plans, and pay a fee of 7 Euros, to apply for authorisation to travel before they leave for the Schengen area. The EU has already set out more information on ETIAS, including what information will be required from each nationality. This can be found on the EU’s official Travel Europe website.

The impact on journeys to the Schengen Area

When EES is introduced, travellers will be required to register at the Schengen border. They’ll do this at the port or airport on arrival, where they can submit their fingerprints and have their photo taken at dedicated booths. While the checks will only take a few minutes for each person to do, it may lead to longer queue times for people travelling to countries in the Schengen area. ​

Travellers will only need to submit their biometric information at the border, and when EES is first introduced, they will not be required to provide any further information before they travel.​ At some ports in the South of England (Dover, Eurotunnel and St Pancras - where the French operate juxtaposed immigration checks in the UK), there may be increased wait times while EES registration is completed before passengers leave the UK. ​

​Passengers travelling through one of these ports should check with their travel operator before they leave to travel, to understand when to arrive at the port and any potential impacts to their journey.​

If travellers are flying to a country in the Schengen area, they may experience longer queue times when they arrive while EES registration is completed.

The Government is taking action to minimise the impact of EES

The EES is an EU initiative, and the UK Government has been reviewing the preparations made to date. The UK Government has been working closely with the European Commission, member states, local authorities and the travel industry, taking a multi-agency approach to ensure Ports are prepared for the introduction of EES. The Government has been supporting ports and carriers to make sure they have the right technology and processes in place so EES registration can take place as smoothly as possible.