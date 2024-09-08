Bad weather once more caused delays at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on Sunday, the third time that storms have resulted in delays over the past three weeks.

The airports authority Aena explained that there weren't generalised delays because rainfall wasn't very heavy. This was the case in Mallorca, where the heaviest rain by 11.45am was just 8.9 litres per square metre in Sant Elm. However, there was heavier rain elsewhere.

Air-traffic controllers drew attention to the presence of storm nuclei in the east of the mainland and in the Mediterranean. For safety reasons, some flights had to follow different routes to normal, which "complicated" air-traffic management. Delays were therefore to be expected in Barcelona and Palma. An additional complication was poor weather in the UK and France.

Aena added that there were no cancellations.