Social media users have shared a series of images and videos that are common on numerous flights from almost any European city to Ibiza. The @theibizabible Instagram profile shows a video in which the cabin lights are lowered and, immediately afterwards, someone turns the music on at full volume with an external loudspeaker. A Disclosure track plays and the passengers start to chant and follow the rhythm with their hands.

“When the flight to Ibiza turns into a discotheque,” states one post. And the lights dimming, the music and the people dancing could well be a session in any of the best clubs in the world, which are in Ibiza. And this is the kind of dangerous behaviour Ryanair is trying to force the British government into putting a stop to.

The Bulletin recently reported that Ryanair’s CEO has called for a crackdown on airport drinking amid a rise in disturbances on flights. Departures from the UK, particularly to “party” destinations have seen incidents spike over the summer - including at Edinburgh Airport.

Ryanair recently implemented a new rule where passengers bound for Ibiza have their bags inspected before they’re permitted to board. It appears that water bottles were being filled with vodka. Ryanair CEO Mr O’Leary suggests limiting travellers to two alcoholic beverages per trip to combat what he describes as a surge in unruly and violent incidents. Speaking to the Telegraph, he highlighted that aggressive episodes are now a weekly occurrence, often exacerbated by alcohol combined with drugs.

He said: “We don’t want to begrudge people having a drink. But we don’t allow people to drink-drive, yet we keep putting them up in aircraft at 33,000 feet. As long as they can stand up and shuffle they will get through. Then when the plane takes off we see the misbehaviour.”