Airlines' winter schedules for 2024/2025 show a 5.3% increase in the number of seats for airports in the Balearics.

AEFCA, the Spanish association that coordinates time slots, points to a total of 9.96 million seats from November 1 to March 31. The increase represents a new record, topping that of 2023/2024. For Palma, 7.4 million seats are scheduled (up 3.6%). Ibiza shows a 7.9% increase (1.7 million seats), whole Mahon has the highest percentage rise - up 17% to 802,268 seats.

The number of flights at Son Sant Joan will be down by six per cent, but planes with greater capacity explain the rise in the number of seats.

Ryanair has the highest number of flights in Palma, followed in order by Vueling, Air Nostrum, Air Europa, Eurowings, Swiftair, Iberia, Discover Airlines and easyJet. The majority of the top destinations are in Spain, Barcelona, Madrid, Ibiza, Mahon, Valencia, Alicante and Sevilla. The three international destinations with the highest demand are all German: Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt. There was no mention in the report about more flights from Britain.

Although it doesn't follow that an increase in scheduled seats means the same rise in the number of passengers, the implication of the increase is that the islands are gradually moving in the direction of reducing tourism seasonality. This said, the scheduling isn't even over the five months. March is the favoured month. The routes being served are loaded towards the Spanish and German markets.

In respect of the UK market, the Balearic Government's AETIB tourism strategy agency has signed a strategic co-marketing agreement with Jet2 with the aim of increasing connectivity during the low-season months.

This year there was some concern for Easter tourism because of a lack of flights. This was because Easter Sunday was March 31. The airline schedules weren't adjusted to this. Easter Sunday in 2025 is April 20.