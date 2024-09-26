The debate over how to curb and control so-called “raves on planes” to the Balearics this summer, some of which have led to flights being diverted due to alcohol-fueled antisocial and potentially dangerous behaviour, rumbles on. But now it appears that the partying and holiday celebrations don’t stop on landing in the Balearics, social media footage shows that the party simply continues on the bus from the plane to the terminal in Ibiza, for example, and then on the transfer coaches to the hotels.
Balearic plane raves spill over to airport buses
Tourists party on shuttle bus
