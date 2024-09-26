The debate over how to curb and control so-called “raves on planes” to the Balearics this summer, some of which have led to flights being diverted due to alcohol-fueled antisocial and potentially dangerous behaviour, rumbles on. But now it appears that the partying and holiday celebrations don’t stop on landing in the Balearics, social media footage shows that the party simply continues on the bus from the plane to the terminal in Ibiza, for example, and then on the transfer coaches to the hotels.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de The Ibiza Bible (@theibizabible)

This week, a group of passengers, understood to be from the UK, turned the shuttle bus from the runway to airport terminal in Ibiza into a makeshift dance floor. Those present, who had just landed on the island, turned on a portable loudspeaker with electronic music to create a festive atmosphere on the bus to the rhythm of the electronic version of the song ‘Never Miss a Beat’ by the Kaiser Chiefs.

The post on social media was accompanied by: “That feeling when you’ve just landed in Ibiza, let the party begin...” This is the kind of behaviour which the likes of Ryanair are trying to crackdown on, however, for the moment the airlines don’t appear to be having too much success as the party continues.