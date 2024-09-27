Airline and holidays operator, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, have launched their 2026 summer programme. They said they have unveiled their programmes earlier than ever before, due to strong demand from holidaymakers. Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have put their biggest ever Summer programme on sale for 2026, with flights and holidays to 57 sun and leisure city destinations now available to book from across all 12 of the companies UK airports.

The leading leisure airline and UK’s largest tour operator have responded to strong demand from UK holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, going on sale with their summer programme earlier than ever before. As well as being the first airline and tour operator to go on sale for Summer 26, the summer sun and leisure cities programme offers more seats, routes and choice – with an expanded fleet of aircraft taking customers on their holidays, including more of the companies’ brand-new and more fuel-efficient fleet of Airbus A321neo aircraft, which are over 20% more fuel efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

With flights and holidays to 57 sun and city destinations on sale for Summer 26 from across all 12 of the companies’ UK airports - Belfast International, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, East Midlands, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool John Lennon, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports, customers and independent travel agents can now go ahead and lock in some summer sun nice and early.

The expanded programme means 18.6 million seats have gone on sale (over 700,000 more seats than Summer 25), representing almost 450 routes, including 22 new summer routes and 14 exclusive routes for Summer 26. The programme will see the companies operate more than 1,700 departing weekly flights from their 12 UK airports. And from all of those airports, Mallorca is the best peak summer period served destination.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Customers are telling us they want to book ahead and secure that all-important holiday, so they can have the best choice of hotels, rooms and dates. We have responded to the strong demand from holidaymakers wanting to lock in their getaways, by putting our biggest and best Summer programme on sale for 2026, earlier than ever before.

“Our Summer 26 programme represents a huge expansion with more seats and routes on sale, meaning holidaymakers have never had so much choice and flexibility. As well as offering customers and independent travel agents a greater selection of flights and holidays to choose from, our enormous Summer 26 programme allows them to book in advance and get a date in their diary now.

“To support this unrivalled flying programme, we have expanded our operations at Bournemouth, East Midlands, Manchester and Newcastle International Airports and brought in extra aircraft at these airports, alongside brand-new and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo aircraft at London Stansted and Glasgow Airports for the first time, which are over 20% more fuel-efficient than older aircraft, and have a lower noise footprint of 50%.

“While we may be announcing our biggest Summer 26 programme to date, we are not done yet and will be revealing even more good news about our 2026 operations very soon. Our Summer 26 programme promises to be our best yet, and we have every confidence it will be a huge success.”