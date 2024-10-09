Spanish airport authorities Enaire and Aena have recommended that passengers consult with the airlines about the status of flights today given the bad weather conditions due to the arrival of storm Kirk that are affecting the north of the mainland and are causing flight cancellations and delays across the country.

🌀Este miércoles, la borrasca ex-Kirk deja rachas huracanadas de viento (hasta más de 200 km/h en los Picos de Europa).

⛈️Tras su paso, una nueva y profunda borrasca dejará a partir del viernes lluvias abundantes, sobre todo en zonas del sur peninsular. pic.twitter.com/jmlXsoSO3Y — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 9, 2024

In a publication on its X account, Aena has warned of very strong gusts over a large part of Spain, which will be more intense in Galicia, the Cantabrian area and across the north. According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), wind gusts are reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour. On Tuesday, Air Europa announced the cancellation of a dozen flights due to operate today connecting Madrid with Vigo, A Coruña, Bilbao and Oporto (Portugal).

For the moment, the weather has forced five flights at Santander airport to be diverted or return. Specifically, a flight from Bologna (Italy) has ended up landing in Asturias and another from Barcelona has returned to Barcelona, while two flights between Edinburgh and Dublin and the Cantabrian capital have been diverted to Madrid. In Bilbao, five others have been diverted and one has been cancelled. According to Europa Press sources from Aena, at 8.05 a.m., a plane from Alicante had to return to its place of origin as it was unable to land, as did another from Barcelona, which should have landed at La Paloma at 8.15 a.m., and was returned to El Prat.

Between 8.15 and 8.30 there were two other diversions, one of the Malaga flight, which landed in Asturias, and the Madrid flight, which returned to the aerodrome of origin. In addition, the flight from Paris (Charles de Gaulle) which was due to land at Loiu at 9.55 a.m. was unable to do so and was diverted to Biarritz.

In addition to these diversions, a flight scheduled to arrive in Bilbao from Barcelona at 10.50 a.m. was cancelled. On the other hand, flights from Vienna and London have arrived at Bilbao airport.

At Hondarribia airport (Gipuzkoa), which was less affected by the windstorm, two planes from Barcelona and Madrid landed normally between 8.00 and 9.00 a.m.