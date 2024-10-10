The FeSMC-UGT, FSC-CCOO and USO unions which represent airport ground handling staff have called for strike action at Spanish airports due to what they define as “repeated breaches” by the companies in relation to the guarantees of workers, established in the sectoral agreement. No dates have been set for the industrial action but according to the unions since the awarding of the concessions by Spanish airport authority Aena on September 26, the workers claim, the companies have breached several agreements that seriously affect the working conditions of the employees.

In a formal letter to ASEATA (Association of Airport Ground Handling Services Companies) and the companies involved, the unions denounced the non-compliance with several key aspects. Among the main problems is the lack of compliance with “wage guarantees”, directly affecting workers’ economic rights. In addition, according to the unions, the correct classification of employees in their “corresponding salary levels”, as established in the collective agreement and sectoral agreements, is not being respected.

Another point of conflict is shift management. UGT pointed out that shift systems are not being properly implemented, which has led to situations of “working time abuse”. This includes “systematic changes of shifts or schedules without respecting the minimum notice period”, as well as working conditions that do not comply with the regulations on rest and safety at work, stipulated in the Workers’ Statute.

Despite multiple communications and meetings requested to address these problems, UGT and the other unions claim that the companies have “ignored” the proposed solutions, leading to the decision to call for industrial action. The trade unions demand the “regularisation of the wage guarantees owed”, the correct assignment of workers to their corresponding pay levels, and the revision of work shifts to ensure that they are in line with current regulations.

The unions have urged ASEATA and the companies to “reconsider their position” and engage in “effective dialogue” to resolve the dispute before the strike materialises. They have also informed Aena of the situation, hoping that this time they will take action to help resolve the labour dispute in the handling sector. ASEATA’s member companies are South Europe Ground Services, Groundforce, Acciona Airport Services, Atlantica Handling, Aviapartner, Clece, Worldwide Flight Services, Swissport, Ryanair and Menzies Aviation.